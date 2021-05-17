Four new COVID-19 cases in YK, 18 more recovered

Illustration of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2, the cause of COVID-19 (Alissa Eckert, MS, Dan Higgins, MAMS).
There have been four new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Yellowknife.

18 more COVID-19 cases recovered, meaning that 45 cases total in the Yellowknife cluster have recovered.

There are currently 25 active COVID-19 cases in the territory, 24 in Yellowknife and one at Diavik.

Up until this point 3,234 tests have been done connected to the N.J. Macpherson outbreak, with a positivity rate of 2.1 per cent.

Vaccine clinics are being offered at YK schools on Wednesday for youth aged 12-17 who have not yet received their first dose of the vaccine.

St. Patrick High School students can get the vaccine from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. while Sir John Franklin High School students can get the vaccine from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Clinics for second doses will be offered before the end of the school year.

