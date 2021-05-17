Vaccine clinics being offered at YK schools on Wednesday

- Advertisement -

The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will be offered in Yellowknife schools this coming Wednesday for youth aged 12-17 who have not yet received their first dose of the vaccine.

St. Patrick High School students can get the vaccine at school on May 19th from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. while Sir John Franklin High School students can get the vaccine from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Immunization teams will also visit Range Lake North, Ecole Saint Joseph, William MacDonald, Ecole Allain Saint Cyr, Mildred Hall, Kalemi Dene and Kaw Tay Whee during the day for approximately 1 hour.

Final times are still being determined for those schools.

The NTHSSA says clinics for second doses will be offered before the end of the school year.

Parents or guardians who would prefer to be with their child for their immunization may bring them to Sir John Franklin l between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

NWT students aged 12-17 who do not attend one of the visited schools are also invited.

The NTHSSA is asking for written consent for immunization for all students aged 13 and under.

Students are not required to bring their health care card or other identification to be immunized at the school as information will be verified against their electronic medical record.