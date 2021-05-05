Over 21k NWT residents fully vaccinated

- Advertisement -

The GNWT says as of May 3rd, 21,674 residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, up almost 700 from this time last week.

Clinics are ongoing in the three hub communities for both first and second doses of the vaccine.

There have also been 26,333 first doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine delivered to NWT residents.

Health Minister Julie Green says the “lull” that had been seen in the number of people getting vaccinated was continuing.

- Advertisement -

There are currently 24 active cases in the NWT. 20 of them belong to a cluster of Yellowknife residents related to an outbreak at a school while the other four belong to non-NWT residents.

Earlier this week, Green said the NWT is set to swap some of its Moderna vaccines for a shipment of the Pfizer vaccine so that residents under the age of 18 can start being vaccinated.

The NWT is now over 100 total cases of Covid-19, with the first one coming all the way back on March 20th 2020.