Alberta man arrested for sexual assault; RCMP looking for possible Yellowknife victims

Alberta RCMP have laid charges against a 53-year-old Brad Dahr following an investigation into allegations of sexual assaults that occurred between 2018 and 2020.

The RCMP are asking the public to come forward with any similar type incidents in several areas across Western Canada, that of which includes Yellowknife.

The other areas of interest are Edmonton, Vegreville, Drumheller, Beiseker, Beauvallon, and Lower Mainland, BC.

The RCMP say Dahr has been widely known in these areas as “Pastor Brad”. He is 6′ tall, 260 lbs, bald with a light brown fringe and has blue eyes.

In Nov. 2020, Vegreville RCMP received reports of alleged sexual offences that had taken place between 2018 and 2020.

The RCMP note that all of the offences in this investigation are alleged to have taken place in the Vegreville area and involve teenage female victims who were known to the accused.

On April 15th, RCMP investigators executed a search warrant at a residence in Edmonton and arrested Dahr. The search resulted in the seizure of various electronic devices, documents and clothing.

Dahr is charged with; sexual interference (x2), voyeurism, sexual exploitation, luring a child, possession of child pornography, distribution of child pornography, and making sexually explicit material available to a child.

Dahr is scheduled to appear in Vegreville Provincial Court on May 3rd.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Vegreville RCMP at 780-631-2750 or your local police.