Homelessness survey conducted in YK on April 18

- Advertisement -

Municipal officials are hoping to get a clearer picture of the size of the street engaged population in the City of Yellowknife. This as part of a survey slated to take place this weekend.

The point-in-time survey will task qualified staff to speak with people who are in shelters, short-term housing, or on the streets.

Officials say the updated numbers will help improve the response to homelessness in Yellowknife, as the municipality continues to work towards its goal of ending homelessness by 2030.

Yellowknife has been under a State of Public Emergency since November 6th, 2020, when Minister of Municipal and Community Affairs Paulie Chinna used her powers to open a temporary day shelter to address urgent needs in the city.

Conducted in both 2015 and 2018, the survey last reported 338 people in the municipality who identified as street engaged.

Similar surveys are happening in 60 communities throughout the country.