On demand, walk-in vaccine appointments coming to areas of NWT

Vaccine appointments will be moved to an on demand system throughout the territory.

The GNWT said they will no longer be scheduling vaccine clinics on specific dates in communities. Rather people will be able to request an appointment.

From there the Health and Social Services Authority will arrange targeted clinics for specific communities, trying to meet the demand as soon as possible, according to the chief medical doctor for the NWT Dr. AnneMarie Pegg.

“We will determine the best way to ensure that people get timely access. This would include planning for on demand mini-clinics in communities if this was deemed unnecessary,” she said in a media briefing on Thursday.

Yellowknifers will also be able to do walk-in appointments starting April 12.

“We are doing everything we can to remove any barriers preventing residents from accessing vaccine clinics or difficulties with booking appointments,” said Chief Public Health Officer. Dr. Kami Kandola.

Kandola said the vaccine uptake for first doses had been around 61 per cent throughout the NWT among the eligible adult population, noting that does not include the 4,000 or so people who have received doses of the vaccine who do not have NWT health cards — like rotational workers.

Around 40 per cent of the territory’s population has been fully vaccinated.

So far, 24,103 first doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine have been delivered to NWT residents