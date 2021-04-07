Almost 40 percent of NWT residents fully vaccinated

- Advertisement -

The GNWT says as of April 6th, 14,471 residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Clinics are ongoing in the three hub communities as well as in Fort Simpson, Fort Liard, Fort McPherson and Fort Smith for both first and second doses of the vaccine.

So far, 24,103 first doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine have been delivered to NWT residents

There are currently three active cases of Covid-19 in the NWT. One active case belongs to an NWT resident with the other two belonging to a non resident.