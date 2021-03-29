Josiane Gallant

- Advertisement -

Being a woman…

I’ve been looking for a long time to find out what these words meant to me.

Today, I understand that in order to be able to love the woman that I am, I had to meet the woman in me, to welcome her, to tame her and to dare to allow her to express herself through me and in my life choices big or small.

Today, I understand that like all other women. I am this black woman who brings hope.

- Advertisement -

I understand that all women deserve to be celebrated, loved, respected and valued; regardless of their colour, curves or history.

Today, I understand that I am a woman of the earth and a woman of the moon. I am a woman of light.

I understand that what is precious in me is precious in us, in you, because I am us and you are me.

Today, I understand that like all other women. I am a black woman full of knowledge.

On this Women’s month celebration, I would like to pay tribute to the sacred woman who is in each of us. Because yes, our feminine nature is sacred, it is divine, and it must be celebrated and honoured.

- Advertisement -

Today, I am proud to honour my sensitivity, my past, my truth. It is in my fragility and my authenticity that my great power is found, I honour it every day.

I am this woman who honours her cycles, her rhythms and her magnificent body through the seasons of life.

Over time, I have met inspiring women and it is over the last few years that I have rediscovered myself and I still discover myself every day.

I see them, all these women of light. I love them. These women dance around me and I understand that I could allow myself to dance with them. Congratulations to all these women who have chosen to share their light and their power. Thank you to all the women who help me to rise in love, gentleness and kindness.

- Advertisement -

It is because of these empowering women that I discover myself more and become the woman I am today.

Today, I understand that like all other women. I am a black woman, a symbol of power.

Today, as every other day, let us gather to remember our power and our beauty. To all the women of this world, let us remember that we are one.

Thank you to those generations of women who have had the courage to fight to ensure that we have the best living conditions that we have today. We must continue to fight for us, for them and for our future generation of divine goddesses.

Today, I understand that there is no such thing as the perfect woman. I understand that like all other women in this world. I am a black woman, a goddess of history.

My name is Josiane Gallant. I’m from New Brunswick, but I moved up North five years ago to start my teaching career. I was only coming here for 1 year, but I noticed after my first year of teaching that Yellowknife was filled with opportunities for personal and professional development. It’s also a great place where you can raise a family, have a rewarding career and contribute to your community. I’m proud to live in such a wonderful community and be able to exchange my teaching passion and make a difference in children’s lives. I’m happy to be sharing some of my French culture with the next generation.

I moved up North to ensure the success of women in the educational field. I start with simply believing that every student of any background can succeed and I try to support them as much as I can. I try to provide educational opportunities, encouragement, and support to all students.

The first part of my bio is a message that I wrote earlier this month to celebrate the international women’s day. I wrote it in French, but translated in English for you. I’m certainly looking forward to a brighter and better future for women. Today, I’m proud to say that I’m proud to be a woman. I’m proud to be a black woman. I’m proud of my black roots. I’m proud of my black history. I will persevere.

I will stand tall, and I will fight to the end. I will not give up, because women rights are worth the fight.

With all my love,

Josiane Gallant

Listen to Josiane’s Full interview!

#ChooseToChallenge

#ChooseToChallengeNWT