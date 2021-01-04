Update: missing 17 year old located

Keven Dow
RCMP 'G' Division Yellowknife Detachment.
Update: Yellowknife RCMP advise the missing 17 year old female has been located, safe and sound.

RCMP thanks the media and public for their assistance.

