Update: missing 17 year old located

News/Weekends. Keven, moved here from Ontario in November of 2018. Along with news, Keven is back to doing weekends after transitioning into mid-days in late 2019. Prior to that he was doing the weekends for about 8-9 months. He's from a small tomato town in Ontario and went to College at Fanshawe for Radio Broadcasting. He loves talking about sports, entertainment, the community and local events.