Speed limit on Highway 2-Spruce Road junction lowered

The speed limit has been reduced from 60 km/h to 50 km/h at the junction of Highway 2 and Spruce Road in Hay River.

According to the GNWT, the limit was reduced for safety reasons because of pedestrians crossing the road at the intersection.

They noted that a crosswalk with warning lights will be installed in the summer 2021.

Signs reflecting the lowered speed limit and warning for pedestrians have been installed.

Drivers are reminded to follow all posted speed limits and to drive according to conditions, with regular patrols carried out by Highway Patrol Officers and the RCMP.