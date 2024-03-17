In the Arctic Winter Games, Team NT was able to take it’s first ever gold in female basketball in the entire 54-year history of the games.

They were able to beat Alaska 64-45 on Friday afternoon. Team NT was able to go undefeated throughout the entire week. The players worked well together, and were never in danger of losing their advantage.

For the male basketball team, a close and intense match lead to a loss against Yukon, 83-74.

Friday saw many more gold ulus won in table tennis, speed skating, Dene Games, and wrestling.

For speed skating, Lochlan Dunn was able to win the U19 1,500 metre, and Seiya McEachern claimed the gold in U15. Kali Skauge took home silver, and Maica McEachern claimed the bronze in the U19 female race.

In table tennis, teammates Karissa Sadowick and Kathleen Cai dominated the tables with a gold in the U15 female doubles matches.

Hannah Bekale, Tessa Nendsa, and Emma Pendersen were each able to claim their own gold medals in Inuit wrestling events, while Corbin Alonak won a silver.

In Arctic Sports, Chris Stipdonk and Byron Kototak each won a silver in sledge jump and airplane, respectively, with Stipdonk also taking a bronze in airplane. The NWT figure skating team were also able to claim silver medals.

Bronze medals went to the U16 and U14 female teams in cross-country skiing, while the U19 male badminton duo of Logan Doll and Detonaze Paulette won a bronze.

Team NT won a silver in U16 female futsal after a 3-1 defeat by Alaska.

Once all the medals are tallies, Team NT is expected to come in 4th place overall in ulu standings, coming behind Alaska, Yukon, and Alberta North.