The Yellowknife RCMP and the Northwest Territories Major Crime Unit are currently investigating a double homicide that occurred early in the morning on March 16th.

Officers received the call from a residence on Bigelow Crescent, where it was reported that several people had been injured. When officers arrived at the scene, they found one person already deceased, and another severely injured. The injured individual was quickly rushed to Stanton Territorial Hospital, but passed away a short time later.

The investigation into this case is ongoing and still in its early stages. During this time, local residents can expect a higher than average police presence in the Bigelow Crescent area. Anyone in that area who may have surveillance or door bell camera footage between 2 am to 4am that could potentially help investigators is asked to contact the police. The RCMP will be able to provide USB drives to help pass the footage along.

Anyone who has any surveillance footage, or any other relevant information can reach the Yellowknife RCMP at 669-1111.