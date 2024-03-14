The Marine Transportation Services in Hay River have set their dates and rates for customer cargo for the 2024 sailing season.

These changes relate to the final dates that MTS will take in cargo for delivery to the various NWT and Nunavut communities that they serve, and how much they will charge for sending that cargo along.

The final date that cargo will be accepted in Hay River is June 15th. The only exception is cargo that is bound for Łutselkʼe, which will be accepted until August 1st.

The June date has been set to allow MTS to load up their barges in order to be ready to sail earlier in the season, when water levels will be higher along the Mackenzie River. The reason Łutselkʼe is exempt is because it is not expected that the water levels on the Great Slave Lake will have an impact on those supply routes.

As for the rates for cargo, they have been increased by 4.5 percent, as based on the Consumer Price Index.