It was another busy day for Team NT on Wednesday.

In Figure Skating, 16-year-old Lily Brennan was able to score 32.86 points in the level four category to take home the gold, level four being the most complicated of the figure skating categories at the Games. Lily adds this gold to the two she was able to win in level three at last year’s games.

In this year’s level three category, Miah Harris won a bronze ulu.

In the Knuckle Hop, a call by the judges prevented 38-year-old Chris Stipdonk from advancing after they raised concerns about his form. The Knuckle Hop event demands that the body must remain in a certain position throughout the circuit, and judges will stop the participant from proceeding if their form falters. While Stipdonk was not the only athlete who had this call made on them, he stated that it was frustrating to have it happen. Despite his feelings, Stipdonk accepted the calling.

Elsewhere, however, Stipdonk was able to win a bronze ulu on Tuesday for One Hand Reach.

Over in Hockey, the U18 male team was able to advance to the final by beating Yukon 2-0.

In female curling, Team Wainman took silver after Alberta took the lead in the fourth end.

Kihew Cabell-White took a snowboarding silver for the U14 banked slalom, and Storm Cabell-White took a bronze in the U16 group.

The Snowshoe team was able to win a few Bronze medals in the 1,500 mix relay.

The female basketball team beat Alaska 73-39 and advanced to the semi-final game against Nunavut. Meanwhile, the male team lost to the Yukon and will be going up against Alaska in the final four.

The U16 female futsal team beat Alberta North 2-1, proceeding to the semi-final game. The U18 female team was defeated by Nunavut, and the U16 male team lost twice to both Sapmi and Nunavut, and has now been eliminated from the competition. Finally, the U18 male team lost to the Yukon.