With their annual Festival approaching once again, Northwords NWT is now accepting writing submissions for this year’s event!

The Northwords Writers Festival will be held from May 30th to June 2nd in Yellowknife this year. They will be taking applications of all kinds and of any genre and style. As usual, the event will be holding several reading events with local authors, as well as various writing workshops to help give tips to newer writers.

Northwords takes in submissions regardless of whether or not the writer is an established author, or a newcomer.

The deadline for applications is on Saturday, March 23rd at 5p.m. Submissions must include a name and contact information, a short bio, a list of recent publications, and any experience at presenting. Applicants must also include their reasons for wanting to participate in the Festival, and how exactly they want to participate (workshop, panel, reading, etc.)

The submission page can be found by clicking here.