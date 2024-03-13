Yellowknife RCMP are currently investigating a shooting incident that took place early in the morning on March 12th.

Around 3 a.m., Yellowknife officers were informed that a man in an apartment on 51A Avenue had been shot, and was suffering from a number of other injuries. The man was quickly taken to the hospital in serious condition. The main suspect behind this incident has not been located and has yet to be identified.

Yellowknife officers are asking for the help of anyone who lives in the area of 51A Avenue, 56th Street, 52nd Avenue, and Burwash Drive for help in this matter. They are asking for anyone who may have home surveillance or doorbell camera footage that may help find the suspect to contact the RCMP.

The investigation is still ongoing and in its early stages, but there is enough evidence to lead police to believe that this was a targeted attack on the victim. Anyone who has information about this case can contact the Yellowknife RCMP at 669-1111.