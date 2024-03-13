Team NT added a few more gold medals to the pile at the Arctic Winter Games on Tuesday.

In Speed Skating, Brigid Murphy was able to win gold in the U15 female 400 metre short track, beating Alberta North’s Kaley Kadyk by a single second. Murphy was also awarded with a sportsmanship award by the Alberta North team after she went to check on one of their players who fell during the final.

Murphy had suffered a fall of her own earlier in the week, and her coaches believe that she may have seen her own struggles reflected in the other player in that moment.

Other Speed Skating medals were claimed by Lochlan Dunn in the U19 male 500 metre, and in the U15 male 400 metre, the podium was filled with NWT athletes as Seiya McEachern claimed her second gold of the week, and was followed by Yuma McEachern and Lachlan Conway-Adams.

- Advertisement -

Alongside her siblings, Maica McEachern was able to claim a silver medal in the U19 female 500 metre race.

In the Dene Games, Theresa Lynn took the gold medal in the open female snow snake, following Shawna McLeod’s gold medal win in the Stick Pull on Monday.

Team NT was able to claim their first gold ulu in cross country skiing thanks to Joe Curran. This was the first time Team NT won a gold in this category in 16 years. Joe pulled it off thanks to a sprinting finish to wrap up the 10-km freestyle race in Alaska’s Mat-Su Valley.

The last gold of the day was won by Sophia Touesnard in the Snowshoeing biathlon.

There were plenty of silver medals as well. Nikki Gohil took second place in Table Tennis in the U18 males singles. While he stated that he was disappointed to not take the gold, he will have another chance later in the week. Kathleen Cai also won a bronze Table Tennis ulu over in the U15 female singles.

- Advertisement -

Some more silver ulus were claimed by Diezel Blake and Maisey Murray in the snowshoe biathlon, and Kobe White for snowboarding. Bronze ulus were won by Avery Groenewegen in the Ski Biathlon, and Carolynn Fergusson and Kenna MacDonald-Taylor for Snowboarding.

Team NT’s female hockey team beat Yukon 4-2, and the U18 male team beat Nunavut 7-5. Earlier in the day, the U15 team lost to Alberta North 2-1.

In Futsal, both the U16 male and U18 female teams lost to Alaska. Later, the U18 male team was able to beat Alaska 3-2, though the final result was contested for some time due to an officiating matter. The U16 female team also lost 1-0 to Yukon.