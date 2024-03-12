The Chief Public Health Officer is informing the public of a recent death that is suspected to be caused by a drug overdose.

An investigation by the NWT Coroner’s Office has led them to believe that the death was caused by a potential mix of cocaine with other substances. The concern behind this matter is due to the ongoing detection of opioids and other toxic substances found in recreational drugs in the Territory, leading to deaths due to cross contamination.

The Office of the Chief Public Health Officer is warning anyone in the Territory who uses illicit drugs that they may be at risk of receiving substances that could contain adulterants. Mixing substances is highly discouraged, whether it be intermixing different kinds of drugs, or using drugs with alcohol, both of which greatly increase the chance of suffering from an overdose.

Naloxone kits are available at every hospital and health centre in the Territory, and it is recommended to always have one on hand. While they work best against opioids, their use is still recommended in an overdose situation even if the exact drugs used are unknown.

The symptoms of an overdose include slow breathing, blue lips and nails, lack of movement, choking, gurgling, and extreme sleepiness.