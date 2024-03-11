The Chief Public Health Officer is advising the public that with measles cases popping up around the country, it is entirely possible that the disease could make it’s way to the NWT.

Cases of measles have appeared in British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Ontario, and Quebec, with signs of community spread in the areas where they show up. The Chief Public Health Officer is stating that this can be a threat to the NWT with the number of people who will be travelling outside of the Territory for March Break.

Measles remains as one of the most transmissible diseases in the world, with how easy it can be to spread by simply a cough or sneeze. The disease can also stay in the air for upwards to two hours after the infected individual leaves the area. The symptoms can also take some time to appear, meaning that people can spread measles before they even know they carry it.

The symptoms usually begin to appear around 10 to 14 days after infection. The symptoms include fevers, dry coughs, runny nose, sore throat, inflamed eyes, and a skin rash that can spread to the whole body and last for up to a week.

While most people will recover from measles after two to three weeks, there is still no cure, and it can be especially harmful to infants, pregnant women, and anyone who has a weakened immune system. Some of the complications it can cause are ear and lung infections, and brain inflammation, which in turn can cause deafness, seizures, brain damage, and death.

Contracting measles can be prevented by getting a measles containing vaccine. Children under the age of 12 are recommended to receive two doses, four weeks apart. Any adults who were born after 1970 who plan on travelling outside of the NWT are recommended to have received at least two doses at some point in their lifetime.

Anyone who is unsure if they or a member of their family has been immunized can call the 811 healthline, or book an appointment with their health care provider to discuss the matter.