As March is National Nutrition Month, the GNWT is encouraging northern residents to practice healthy eating habits.

Eating healthy plays a pivotal role in maintaining one’s health. Eating properly can help improve not only the health of the body, but it can help improve one’s mood as well. NWT Dietitians recommend eating foods that provide energy, protein, and fibre. Drinking plenty of water and eating locally and traditionally grown foods are also recommended.

Likewise, a poor diet can cause many problems within the body. Eating foods with a high concentration of fat and salt can eventually lead to heart disease, strokes, and other afflictions of the circulatory system. Obesity and dental issues can come from sugary foods and drinks, as well as candies.

Additionally, taking in more calories than the body needs is what causes more weight to accumulate around the waist, which also increases the risk of developing Type 2 diabetes.

Some ways to practice better eating habits include planning ahead and cooking healthy meals ahead of time, cooking meals alongside other people, and keeping unhealthy options off of the shopping list as much as possible. If one is able, it is also recommended to grow one’s own food in a garden, and prepare foods gathered from hunting trips.