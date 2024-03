On March 5th, the Yellowknife Fire Department were called to help deal with a vehicle fire on Range Lake Road.

The fire was reported at 12:30pm near the Bank of Montreal, and YKFD personnel were on the scene until 1:30 to extinguish the fire. The Municipal Enforcement Division were also on the scene to help direct traffic away from the incident.

The cause of the fire has not yet been shared, and no injuries have been reported. The RCMP and Fire Department are investigating.