Hay River has recently received two awards based on their handling of the various emergency situations they faced in 2023.

Both of these awards were presented by the Northwest Territories Association of Communities. The first award is the 2024 President’s Award, which recognized the performance of Hay River’s local government administration during the floods, wildfires, and the ongoing recovery efforts after both disasters.

The second award is the Climate Change Resilience Award. This award recognizes and celebrates an NWT community that shows notable leadership in climate change adaptation. It honours a community that takes innovative measures to tackle the challenges caused by climate change.

In a statement on the Town of Hay River Facebook page, Mayor Kandis Jameson explained how these awards reflect the dedication and hard work that take place at the Town Hall. She expressed congratulations to town staff for their hard work, and is confident that the community can continue to work on positive impacts.