The Office of the Public Guardian is temporarily relocating their primary location.

The OPG provides assistance to individuals who wish to become the primary caretakers of those who are over the age of 18 and who are unable to support themselves. The kinds of decisions these guardians can make for another person include health care, living arrangements, employment, education, and other important matters.

To help address issues caused by their currently available office space, the OPG will be located on the 7th Floor of the Centre Square Tower.

Anybody who requires the OGP’s guardianship services can call 867-767-9155, ext. 49460.