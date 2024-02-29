The Municipal and Community Affairs Minister, Vince McKay, recently held the Northwest Territories Outstanding Volunteer Awards.

These awards show highlight and show appreciation to the various volunteers and volunteer organizations for the contribution to their communities that they provide. This year’s event gave out awards for 2022 and 2023 recipients.

For 2022, the award winners are;

Outstanding Elder Award – Diane Haché, Yellowknife

Outstanding Individual Award – Nicole Spencer, Yellowknife

Outstanding Group Award – Yellowknife Ultimate Club Board, Yellowknife

2023’s recipients are;

Outstanding Elder Award – Louie Beaulieu, Fort Smith

Outstanding Youth Award – Katelinne Ruben, Paulatuk

Outstanding Individual Award – Tania Hercun, Yellowknife

Outstanding Group Award – Slide Zone Shredderz, Fort Smith

These awards are given out annually by the GNWT, prioritizing those who offer their own time and services to help improve the quality of live in the North.