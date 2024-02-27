Two Yellowknife men have received serious charges in relation to the armed barricade situation that took place on February 22nd.

Last Thursday, officers responded to a call to an apartment building on 48th Street after being informed that an individual was threatening people with a knife. In responding to the situation, the RCMP called on the help of the Northwest Territories Critical Incident Program and their Emergency Response Team, the Crisis Negotiator Team, Police Dog services, and other civilian support personnel.

The incident was resolved without incident or injury, and four individuals were taken into custody. Two of those arrested were Donovan and Deen McNeely, who were both wanted in relation to a previous incident. Both men have received a number of charges.

Dean has been charged with Assault and Possession of Property Obtained by Crime.

Donovan has received charges of uttering threats, Possession of Property Obtained by Crime, Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle, Failing to Remain at the Scene of a Collision, Flight from a Police Officer, and two charges of Assault with a Weapon.

This matter currently remains under investigation.