Along with this week’s snow clearing schedule, this week’s Capital Update from the City of Yellowknife is reminding residents that the deadline is approaching to sign up children and youths for the March Break events being offered.

On Monday, February 26th, MacDonald Drive was cleaned from Weaver Drive to Hearne Hill Road. 54th Street was also cleaned from Franklin Avenue to 53rd Avenue.

On Tuesday, February 27th, Franklin Avenue will be cleaned from Reservoir Road to Matonabee Street. Finlayson Drive will be cleaned from Kam Lake Road to Range Lake Road.

Wednesday, February 28th will see Franklin Avenue cleaned from Matonabee Street to 52nd Street, and Borden Drive from Old Airport Road to Rivett Crescent.

Thursday, February 29th will have Wiley Road cleaned from McMeekan Causeway to Franklin Avenue, and Range Lake Road from Williams Avenue to Finlayson Drive.

Finally, on Friday, March 1st, Franklin Avenue will be cleaned from 52nd Street to 47th Street, and Range Lake Road from Williams Avenue to Finlayson Drive.

As always, residents along these streets are asked to make sure the roads are unobstructed before crews arrive. Any vehicles that are blocking workers will be towed away.

A March Break Day Camp is being offered for kids between the ages of 7 to 12. It will run from Monday, March 11 to Friday, March 15, and Monday, March 18 to Friday, March 22, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Private and Group swimming lessons will be held at the Ruth Inch Memorial Pool from Monday to Thursday from March 11th to the 21st.

Registration for these programs is open now, and can be done online or by phone at (867) 669-3457 or (867) 920-5683.