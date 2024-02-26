The AVENS community in Yellowknife is getting ready to hold a special event to honour their longest lasting employees.

These employees are known as their GEMS, or “Going the Extra Mile for Seniors.” This ceremony will also be honouring AVENS’ 115 years of service for the elderly. It honours the continued dedication of staff members who have helped AVENS succeed over the years. It will also be celebrating the many volunteers who have made an impact on the lives of the residents with the “Helping Hand” Award.

The residents will also have a chance to express their gratitude to their caretakers with the “Resident’s Choice” Award.

AVENS President and CEO, Daryl Dolynny, stated that AVENS celebrates employees whose talents and efforts have helped them succeed for so long.

- Advertisement -

“Our GEMS awards further showcase our employee Shining Star’s, our volunteer Helping Hand’s and our Resident’s Choice outstanding recipients of 2023-2024”

The event will take place in the Barb Bromley Administration Building on Monday, February 26th at 1:30pm.