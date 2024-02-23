The City of Yellowknife is looking to make some changes to the Land Administration By-law.

These changes will be replacing the current Land Administration By-Law No. 4596. They will be aiming to redirect current practices, legislation and policies, and will provide outlines to land acquisitions, sales, and other land ownership actions taken by the City.

This draft by-law is also aiming to help represent current land administration work, and help provide direction for any land transactions that take place within the city.

City residents have until February 29th to submit their feedback, and can do so by sending an email to [email protected].