The Yellowknife RCMP are currently investigating the cause of an armed holdup that took place on February 22nd.

Around 8:30pm, police were informed of an armed barricade situation occurring at an apartment building on 48th Street.

Residents were asked to avoid the area at the time, as an increased police presence made it’s way to the area.

The situation was resolved without injury around 9:45, and four people have been taken into custody. Additional information has yet to be released, but updated will be provided later by the RCMP.