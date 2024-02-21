Staff members at Yellowknife’s Ecole Itlo Elementary School are currently assisting local RCMP officers as they help them track down a number of cheques that were recently stolen.

On February 18th, Yellowknife officers were called to the school, which was reporting a break & enter. Officers quickly found signs of a forced entry, and found that a number of areas around the school had been rummaged through.

The building was cleared, and nobody was found in or around the school who should not have been. While not the only item taken, police were advised by the teachers that the cheques were missing.

Jameel Aziz, the Superintendent of Education for the Yellowknife Education District No. 1, explained that in order to help keep the public safe, they have made the unusual decision to share some information about the cheques publicly to make sure that the cheques are not used or attempted to be cashed.

The stolen cheques are numbered from #110 – #502 and are branded as Itlo/YK1 cheques with the YK1 logo on them.

The investigation into this matter is still ongoing, and RCMP Cpl Matt Halstead has asked that if anyone knows anything about the missing cheques, that they should immediately contact the RCMP.