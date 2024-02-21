The City of Yellowknife has shared that the buses with the Public Transit service have been experiencing a host of mechanical issues.

This is in part due to their advanced age, and the condition of the current transit fleet. The City has been working with the company who produces the buses to bring a new fleet of vehicles to the community. It is expected that these new buses will be will be fully operational across all city routes by Spring.

The new buses will reportedly have new accessibility features, such as low floors for easier access, as well as a new bus for the Yellowknife Accessible Transit System.

The City has expressed their thanks to the public for their patience in the matter, and encourage anyone who is interested to keep an eye on the City’s website and social media pages for updates.