The City of Yellowknife has shared the snow cleaning schedule for the week of February 19th.

Monday, February 19, 2024

51st Avenue from 52nd Street to 46th Street;

47th Street from 49th Avenue to Franklin Avenue; and

53rd Street from Franklin Avenue to 52nd Avenue

Tuesday, February 20, 2024

50th Street from 49th Avenue to 52nd Avenue; and

All of Bromley Drive and Bromley Court.

Wednesday, February 21, 2024

51A Avenue from Forrest Drive to 56th Street;

56th Street from 51st Avenue slide hill to Burwash Drive; and

51st Street from 49th Avenue to 52nd Avenue.

Thursday, February 22, 2024

53rd Street from Franklin Avenue to 49th Avenue;

Lane between Fraser Tower and 49th Street; and

All of Kasteel Drive.

Friday, February 23, 2024

All of Lanky Court;

All of Sissons Court;

49th Avenue from 53rd Street to 46th Street;

All of Gibben Drive; and

Hall Crescent from Gibben Drive to Coronation Drive.

As always, signs will be placed 24 hours in advance of the cleanings. Residents are asked to make sure that the streets are cleared of any obsturctions. Vehicles that are blocking workers will be towed away. Drivers are reminded to expect traffic delays and detours in the areas that are being cleaned.