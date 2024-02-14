Four people are facing charges in connection to alleged drug trafficking in Inviuk earlier this month.

The Inviuk RCMP says the investigation came to a head on February 11th, when they executed search warrants for two units in local apartment buildings. During the search of the units, police say they seized 60 grams of crack cocaine, $750 in cash, as well as what police call items used to process and sell drugs.

Two people from Inuvik and two men from BC are being charged with possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

RCMP Detachment Commander, Staff Sergeant Jesse Aubin, says mounties will continue to focus on disrupting the supply of dangerous substances in the community.

“We will not tolerate individuals that come to Inuvik and undertake these illegal activities.”