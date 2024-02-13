The Norman Wells RCMP have seized a number of drugs and trafficking supplies on February 10th.

A 911 call came in around 7p.m. While the caller did not speak directly to the dispatcher, yelling and other signs of distress could be heard on the other side of the line. Officers arrived at the scene and entered the residence to make sure that everyone inside was safe.

Once inside, the officers quickly found drug trafficking supplies in plain view. All occupants were detained, and police quickly obtained a search warrant for the residence. The search revealed 18 grams of cocaine, more drug trafficking supplies, and three replica handguns.

Three adults are now facing charges of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.