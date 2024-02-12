The Yellowknife RCMP have laid charges on a youth after an investigation into a Facebook Marketplace sale.

Back on November 22nd, the Yellowknife RCMP were informed that an attempted armed robbery took place after the complainant tried to make a sale of an item that was offered on the Facebook Marketplace. The complainant met with the suspect in a parking lot to make the sale when the suspect pulled out a handgun and threatened the complainant.

The complainant refused to provide any money, and the suspect fled the scene in a vehicle without harming anyone.

Having completed their investigation thanks to the help of the Yellowknife General Investigation Section, a youth is being charged with:

Robbery with a firearm,

Uttering threats,

Carrying a concealed weapon,

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and

False pretenses less than $5,000

Citizens are reminded to be alert for potential scams when purchasing items online. Keep an eye out for any deal that seems too good to be true. Arrange to meet in a public area where many people can see you, and bring a friend with you. Ask for additional photos of the item, as legitimate sellers will be able to provide more with little issue.