Local Yellowknife groups and charities have an opportunity to come into some extra funding from Canada Post through their Community Foundation grants program.

The Canada Post Community Foundation works to help improve the lives of youths under the age of 21 by giving out these grants to different schools, charities, and local organizations. Since the program was launched in 2012, this initiative has granted approximately $13.5 million to 1,100 community projects across the country.

There are three main qualities that the Community Foundation looks for when selecting recipients. The first is Community, for groups that help provide children with a better future through social services, arts, and culture. The second is Education, for projects that offer learning courses and therapeutic programs. The third is Health, for projects that support and promote the wellbeing and physical activity of local children.

There are four types of grants available depending on the type of organization that has applied. The Project Grant, available for schools, libraries, daycares, and recreation facilities, is worth up to $5,000. A higher level of the Project Grant is open to small municipalities, and officially registered charities and non-profits. It is worth between $5,001 and $25,000. Finally, there are two Signature Grants each worth $50,000. One is available for national charities, and the other is the Truth and Reconciliation Signature Grant, available exclusively to Indigenous organizations, either regional or local.

Applications for these grants are accepted from every province and territory, and will be available until March 1st. The recipients will be announced in August. Applications can be found by clicking here.