A GoFundMe page has been established to help the Street Outreach program in Yellowknife.

After the extreme cold experienced in January that caused many Yellowknife residents to deal with vehicle issues, Mindy Frost-Green, the organizer of the page, was inspired to put together an effort to help the Yellowknife Street Outreach program keep their vehicle in working order for the work that they do.

As part of the Yellowknife Women’s Society, the Street Outreach Program was first launched in July of 2017. Since then, they have been working to provide various needs to the street-based population of Yellowknife like water and snacks. Other supplies carried by the van include a first aid kit, naloxone for preventing drug overdoses, condoms, and pamphlets to direct people to any relevant community services that could be able to help them. They will even offer rides to individuals who may need to get to a shelters, homes, and health service providers.

However, this program only has access to one vehicle, so Mindy wanted to help ease that burden. They have even had to stop performing their street outreach operations in the last few weeks when their demand is at its peak.

“I see them all the time, I’m sure we all do. They’re regularly out there helping our community members, so when I realized they were having troubles a while back, my thought was that we as a community can make a real difference here and we can help out those who help our community every single day.”

The GoFundMe page has a set goal of $20,000, and at the time of writing has been able to raise $13,200 through 74 donations from the community.

All of the funds raised through the page will go directly to the Yellowknife Street Outreach. The page can be found by clicking here.