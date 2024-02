The Town of Hay River has shared the recipients of their annual Community Spirit Awards.

The event saw eleven different awards given out to residents of Hay River who exemplify the categories that they have been nominated for.

The award winners are;

YOUTH VOLUNTEER AWARD

Simara Wilson

Runner Up: Helene McKay-Ivanko

SENIOR VOLUNTEER AWARD

Linda Duford

Runner Up: Sandra Lester

COMMUNITY BEAUTIFICATION AWARD

Hay River Métis Government Council

Runner Up: Marilyn Barnes

ARTS & CULTURE AWARD

Aaron Tambour Photography

Runner Up: Lynda Duford

COMMUNITY SPIRIT INITIATIVE AWARD

Hay River Legion Branch #250

Runner Up: Soaring Eagle Friendship Centre

GOOD NEIGHBOUR AWARD

Steve Anderson

Runner Up: Brenda McCauley

GOOD BUSINESS AWARD

Soaring Eagle Friendship Centre

Runner Up: Super A foods

DIVERSITY AWARD

Soaring Eagle Friendship Centre

Runner Up: Hay River Youth Centre – Studio 906

COMMUNITY SAFETY AWARD

Hay River Fire Department

Runner Up: Hay River Youth Centre – Studio 906

TRAIL BLAZER AWARD

Chuck Lirette

Runner Up: Anthony Beck & Kristy Cooper

CITIZEN OF THE YEAR AWARD

Kandis Jameson

Runner Up: Jill Morse