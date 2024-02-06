The City of Yellowknife is once again offering a special mentorship program for those who wish to stretch their horticultural skills.

The City is working with Northern Foods on the Transform Your Yard to a Food Garden Mentorship Program for the second year in a row. This program teaches residents vegetable production skills, and provides hands-on growing and harvesting training.

Last year saw eighteen students attend the program, and learn how to create a sustainable garden. Some of the mentees went on to become market gardeners, and others focussed on developing their own gardens.

Where this year’s program will differ, is that there will be two different classes. Level 1 will begin in February and will last for approximately 11 months. This program will be geared towards new participants, and will offer 14 group sessions, as well as individual sessions that will cater to the specifics of each gardener. These classes will cover seed selection, soil understanding and composting, and harvesting and preserving crops.

Level 2 is intended for those who participated in last year’s program, but will also be open to people who are already skilled gardeners.

This year, the Yellowknives Dene First Nation’s Dechı̨ta Nàowo has joined as a partner in the mentorship program and will continue, in collaboration, to shape the program. Other partners with the program include the Department of Industry, Tourism and Investment, City of Yellowknife, and the University of Alaska Fairbanks Agriculture Extension Services.