This year’s Snowking Winter Festival have shared their schedule of events for their 29th year of operation.

While the Castle itself will not be open until March, tours of the construction area have already begun. Tours will run until February 25th, at 1:30 on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, all by donation.

The Castle officially opens on Saturday, March 2nd, and the following month will be packed full of new and returning events for visitors to enjoy. There will be many musical performances including the Aurora Fiddle Society, Munya Mataruse, Bella Beats, and others. There will be other days where the public can simply come to the castle and have fun and explore with their families.

Sir Slush and Squishy Snow, two Castle representatives, shared some of the new events that will be at the Festival this year.

“So this year, we’re doing a few new things. One of them being the “Hear Me Out presents: The Sub-Zero Jam.” Hear Me Out is a program that works with youth in Yellowknife, and helps them promote their creative skills. They do some partnerships with some local established artists, and they end up walking away with a better understanding of what it takes to be a creative in the music industry. So we’re partnering up with them, and we’re gonna host a night for some of those people to showcase the talent that their bringing out.”

Another new event that will be at the Castle is the Folk on the Rocks Artist in Residency Program with Mo Kenney. This is a program that Folk on the Rocks has run in the past, but this year they decided to reach out to the crew at the Castle, who were more than pleased to welcome them onto the snowy stage.

The Castle will also once again be offering their King of the Hill reverse raffle, where tickets will slowly be removed from the pile, and the last person remaining takes home the prize.

More information on event details can be found on the official Snowking website.