The Yellowknife Public Library will soon be holding a special event with Metis author and Historian, Bonita Nowell.

Nowell will be performing readings and discussions from her new book, titled “My Mother’s Legacy.” The book tells the story of her mother, Elder Angie Crerar’s life growing up near Fort Resolution, her experiences at residential school, and her role as a member of the Metis National Council delegation, who met with Pope Francis in 2022.

After being inspired to trace her family history by Alex Haley’s 1976 book, “Roots,”Nowell followed her family history through archived interviews, records, family members, friends, and various Indigenous Elders. She eventually discovered that she is a direct descendant of Francois Beaulieu (1771–1872), a founding father of the Métis of the Northwest Territories.

Nowell is a graduate of the University of Calgary, and has completed their Creative Writing Certificate Program. Some of her previous works have earned her numerous public sector awards, including the Premier’s Award for Collaboration in 2016.

Her reading at the Library will take place on Saturday, February 10th from 1:30 to 3:30.