The Yellowknife Multisport Club is once again holding their annual Frostbite event on March 23rd.

This event is an ongoing crosscountry ski and snowshoe race around the various lakes and portages around the city of Yellowknife. It is credited as one of the coldest runs to take place in Canada, as it always takes place in all but the most extreme and hazardous conditions.

The event will both start and finish at the Yellowknife Ski Club. From the Ski Club trails, it will follow Yellowknife Bay to the mouth of the Yellowknife River, onto ungroomed snowmachine trails counter-clockwise to and from Walsh Lake before diverting to Hay Lake, Duck Lake, around Dettah and across Yellowknife Bay, through Houseboat Bay, around N’Dilo and back to the Ski Club trails. This new route will introduce racers to new trails and challenges, and adds approximately 5 km to the total race length making this year’s event a Frostbite 55.

Registration is open for participants, and will close at midnight on March 18th. The Multisport Club is looking for volunteers to help with the lead up to the event. They are specifically searching for snowmobile riders who have access to their own snowmobiles, checkpoint managers who have access to their own vehicle, as well as chalet volunteers and preparation volunteers.

Those who wish to volunteer can reach out to [email protected].

Any racers who wish to register can do so by clicking here.