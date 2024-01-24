Two Northern students, one from Yellowknife and one from Whitehorse, have been selected as 2024 finalists by the Loran Scholars Foundation.

The Loran Scholars Foundation is a national organization that awards scholarships for students in Canada who will soon be entering university. This year saw more than 5,200 applicants, and only 90 were chosen. Loran states that these students have demonstrated their drive to step up in the face of challenges and positively impact their communities across the country.

From Yellowknife, they have selected Kira Young, who will be attending the Lester B. Pearson United World college of the Pacific. From Whitehorse, they have selected Keegan Newnham-Boyd, who will be attending F. H. Collins Secondary School. Loran added that these two students were both within the top 2 percent of applicants.

In their statement, Loran stated that “We know that such promising young people have the power to change the future for the better—they just need a launchpad and opportunities to grow. This is precisely what we offer Loran Scholars: an enrichment program of leadership development and diverse learning experiences that equip them to create positive change over the course of their lifetimes.”

These two students will be heading to Toronto on February 23rd to the 25th, where they will take part in Loran’s National Selection interviews, where they will each have a chance to receive a Loran Award, which is valued at over $100,000.