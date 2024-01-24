The NWT Coroner Service has confirmed there are fatalities in relation to the aircraft crash near the Town of Fort Smith.

According to the Coroner service, a team has been dispatched to the community who are working with the RCMP and the Transportation Safety Board.

In response to the incident, the Northwest Territories Health and Social Services Authority activated their “Mass Casualty” protocol as the situation developed. The NWTHSSA says the measure will remain in effect until word is given that the response has concluded.

Additionally, the Coroner Service says no further will be provided until the deceased’s next of kin are notified.

Premier R.J. Simpson has expressed his condolences to the families and friends of those lost in the incident.

“It is with a heavy heart that I express my deepest condolences to the families, friends, and loved ones of those who were aboard the Northwestern Air flight that crashed outside of Fort Smith today,””

“The impact of this incident is felt across the territory. The people we lost were not just passengers on a flight; they were neighbours, colleagues, friends, and loved ones. Their stories and contributions to our communities will not be forgotten.”

Simpson says those in the Northwest Territories come together and take care of each other, especially during difficult times. He says those who are impacted by the tragedy have the thoughts and prayers of residents across the NWT.

“We stand with you, we grieve with you, and we share the pain of your loss.”