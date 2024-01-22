On January 16th, the Yellowknife RCMP received a complaint about a break and enter to a cabin on the Ingraham Trail. The complainant advised officers that a number of tools and a generator had been stolen. An investigation by the Yellowknife RCMP resulted in the execution of a search warrant on a vehicle and at a Yellowknife residence on January 18th, 2024. During the search the generator, a number of tools and other suspected stolen property, were recovered.

A thirty-two-year-old man from Yellowknife has been charged with possession of stolen property as a result of this investigation.

The Yellowknife RCMP believe that items seized during the execution of the warrant are stolen, but may not have been reported as stolen to police. The Yellowknife RCMP are asking anyone who has noticed tools or other valuables missing from their residences or cabins to contact the police. Of particular note is an antler carving that was recovered in the search.

The Yellowknife RCMP also have reason to believe that a white GMC 2500 HD truck may have been involved in other break and enters or thefts from properties in the Yellowknife area. Anyone who has a surveillance camera or door bell camera is asked to report any suspicious activity involving a vehicle matching this description.

Anyone who has information about this incident or any other thefts and break and enters is asked to contact the Yellowknife RCMP at 669-1111.