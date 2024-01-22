After a brief period of interrupted services due to low staffing, the Northwest Territories Health and Social Services Authority has announced that the temporary suspension of planned labour and delivery services at the Inuvik Regional Hospital is now over, and regular birthing services will resume on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Emergency assessment and birthing services will be available in the time before full-service resumption. Pre-and-post natal assessments and care will continue. Anyone who is pregnant and requires assessment or who goes into labour should present to the IRH emergency department for care.

Any individuals who were impacted by this service reduction and who may have travelled to Yellowknife for birthing services will be contacted and provided the option to stay in their current location or – based on discussions with a clinician and determination if travel is safe – supported to return to Inuvik to deliver.

The NTHSSA have expressed their thanks to the public for their patience during the service interruptions.