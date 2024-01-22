On January 16th, at 5:30 p.m., the Hay River RCMP were called after a male was brought to hospital suffering a gunshot wound. RCMP attended and learned that a 41-year-old man had been seriously injured as a result of being shot. The shooting is believed to be a targeted incident and the RCMP were able to identify a suspect.

On the morning of January 19th, 2023, the Hay River RCMP and members of the Northwest Territories Emergency Response Team, executed a search warrant in Hay River in connection with this incident.

As a result of the on-going investigation, the Hay River RCMP have charged 25-year-old Michael Beaulieu with a number of offences including:

Aggravated Assault;

Discharging a Firearm with Intent;

Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose;

- Advertisement -

Unauthorized possession of a firearm;

Possession of a restricted weapon with ammunition without a licence;

Failure to comply with release conditions.

A warrant has been issued for Michael Beaulieu, who remains at large, and the Hay River RCMP are asking anyone with information about his whereabouts to call the Hay River RCMP or 911. Beaulieu as described as an Indigenous male, 5’8” tall and weighing approximately 210 pounds. Beaulieu has distinctive face a neck tattoos including a black Cross under his left eye and Roman numerals on his neck containing, in part “CMXCV”.

Beaulieu is considered armed and dangerous and the public should not approach him if he is spotted.

The Hay River RCMP have reason to believe that Beaulieu may have fled to Alberta and are also asking the public to be on the lookout for a Silver Dodge Ram truck with a homemade plywood capper on the box. If this vehicle is located or seen, please contact the Hay River RCMP.

Anyone who has information about this incident or any other illegal activity is asked to contact the Hay River RCMP at 867-874-1111.