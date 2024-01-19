Minister of Justice R.J. Simpson announced today the judicial appointment of Mr. Gary Magee to the Territorial Court of the Northwest Territories, and his appointment is already in effect.

Mr. Magee holds a Bachelor of Laws from the University of British Columbia and a Masters in Constitutional Law from Osgoode Hall, York University.

He has practiced law for 19 years and has spent the majority of his legal career living and working in the Northwest Territories and Nunavut. He has a broad range of experience covering criminal, family, and civil law.

Mr. Magee has lived in Yellowknife since 2017, working as a Crown prosecutor for the Public Prosecution Service of Canada (PPSC) Nunavut and Northwest Territories Regional Offices, prosecuting complex files and supervising junior lawyers. In the last year, he assumed the position of General Counsel and Northern Coordinator for the PPSC. In this role, he supported and advised the management teams of the three territories and senior management in Ottawa on legal issues related to the North. He was also most recently the Co-Chair of the PPSC’s National Indigenous Justice and Reconciliation Committee.

- Advertisement -

Prior to moving to Yellowknife, Mr. Magee was a criminal defense and family child protection lawyer, living in Ontario but practicing predominately in Nunavut for 8 years. He spent three of those years living in Cambridge Bay and Iqaluit as a Legal Aid lawyer.

Mr. Magee enjoys an excellent reputation as a lawyer among his colleagues and the judiciary. He also serves the community as the Vice President of the Yellowknife Ski Club and as a Jackrabbits ski coach.