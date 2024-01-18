This year, January 21-27 is National Non-Smoking Week. This annual event aims to educate and inform youth and young adults against starting to use tobacco products and helps existing tobacco consumers to quit or limit their intake.

Quitting tobacco, cannabis, and/or vaping is essential for better health. In one cigarette puff, a smoker inhales around 7,000 harmful chemicals. Whether you smoke cigarettes, chew tobacco, or vape, there are toxic chemicals in these products that pose significant health risks.

Tobacco consumption increases the risk of various severe illnesses and health issues. Individuals who smoke are more likely to:

Suffer a stroke or heart attack

Develop cancers such as lung, throat, and oral cancer

Live with heart disease or respiratory issues like emphysema or chronic bronchitis

Face challenges related to erectile dysfunction.

Second-hand smoke can also cause numerous health issues for the people around you. It is especially harmful to children and babies, and pregnant people.

If you want help to quit smoking, you can call 811 to talk to a registered nurse who is trained to help. There are many great reasons to kick tobacco to the curb. Your health, wallet, and family and friends will thank you. But quitting isn’t easy, so think about your reasons for quitting and keep them top of mind when you’re having a rough day.

Nurses are available 24/7.They will provide ongoing support and resources to ensure you stay motivated and focused on your goals.