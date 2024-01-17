The 2023 Edets’seèhdzà Mentorship is being awarded to Antonia Lafferty, a student in her fourth year of Aurora College’s Bachelor of Science in Nursing program. The Edets’seèhdzà Mentorship is a $20,000 stipend that supports an Aurora College student’s involvement in research during their studies.

The Edets’seèhdzà Mentorship award is funded by Hotıì ts’eeda and provided through a partnership between Hotıì ts’eeda and Aurora College / Aurora Research Institute. Hotıì ts’eeda is funded by the Canadian Institutes for Health Research and is a research support unit hosted by the Tłı̨chǫ Government. Edets’seèhdzà (eh-DEY-tsay-zah) means “stepping forward to challenge yourself” in the Tłı̨chǫ language. Antonia will be the sixth student supported through the Edets’seèhdzà Mentorship since its launch in 2019. Past research subjects for recipients have included traditional teachings, Northern-focused care and Indigenous health research.

A proud Dene and Cree descendant, Lafferty envisions her future role a registered nurse who is dedicated to eliminating healthcare disparities. Driven by a desire to care for her community holistically, she is committed to breaking down barriers and making a meaningful impact as a healthcare professional. Lafferty impressed the selection committee with her interpersonal, written and oral communication skills, as well as her demonstrated passion for learning and contributing to initiatives that promote an equitable and safe healthcare system.

Lafferty will be involved in various activities that include planning and participating in community engagements, preparing community visits, helping analyze and share research findings, and contributing to the organization of a workshop to discuss potential policy changes.

Aurora College and Hotıì ts’eeda have expressed Congratulations to Lafferty, and look forward to seeing her progress.